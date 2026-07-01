Ask the question and connect with readers

Journalists are paid to be curious. One reporter, remembering his editor’s nose for news, recalled, “If he saw a city crew digging up a sidewalk, he’d stop and ask, ‘What are you doing’?” Often, other passers-by likely wondered, too.

Inquisitiveness is at the core of delivering everyday news that is on the minds of readers. In short, always be on the lookout and examine what’s happening around you. Check out everything; take nothing for granted.

Reporters are at their best when on assignment — poised to ask questions when attending a local government meeting, quizzing a visiting politician or covering the inaugural meeting of a service club. These are among the staples of local news, but they represent just a slice of the stories that you should be reporting.

Think about your daily routines and opportunities to identify ways to connect with readers.

Do you consistently take the same route to and from work? Have you ever taken 15-30 minutes to drive through a section of town that you don’t normally frequent?

Do you eat lunch at the same place?

Have you driven past the same construction site over and over, wondering what is going up?

Have you seen the “SOLD” sign on an empty storefront, but there’s no indication of the new tenant?

An ad rep makes a regular stop at the bank and discovers a change in management. Is that communicated to the news department?

Emergency vehicles are parked at a downtown corner for at least two hours with no visible activity. Nothing is reported in the next day’s edition.

An accident delays employees running errands either during or after work hours. Do they call it in? Better yet, do they snap a photo? Nearly everyone today has a cellphone.

Sidewalks are being proposed for a new housing subdivision; neighbors are split on the plan. Have you driven through the neighborhood in advance of the public hearing?

Your publisher attends a Rotary Club meeting where three new business leaders are introduced and welcomed. Is the information passed along?

A local sports booster club is polled on the interest in starting a lacrosse program. Is the sports department aware?

What’s my point? Go beyond your traditional sources for news. In addition, recognize that the news staff cannot be everywhere. Turn your entire newspaper family into reporters. Encourage them to be a bit nosy. Their collective eyes and ears are a rich resource in generating timely and meaningful content.

Will all items be worthy of page 1 headlines? Probably not.

Will the observations resonate with readers? Better yet, might your research turn into some interesting features? I’d bet on it.

The good news is that taking the pulse of your community does not mean passing out extra assignments to an overburdened newsroom, asking staff to attend another meeting or event. You simply are encouraging everyone to be observant and to ask the question. You’d be surprised how curiosity can translate into solid and interesting content.

Doubling your efforts to connect and communicate with readers is even more important today given dwindling staffs and the escalation of remote reporting.

If something catches your attention, check it out. Not everything will wind up in news reports, but you still benefit. There’s a good chance that each time you follow up on a tip, you will add someone to your network – another potential news source and, don’t forget, a potential customer.

Jim Pumarlo is former editor of the Red Wing (Minnesota) Republican Eagle. He writes, speaks and provides training on community newsroom success strategies. He is author of “Journalism Primer: A Guide to Community News Coverage,” “Votes and Quotes: A Guide to Outstanding Election Coverage” and “Bad News and Good Judgment: A Guide to Reporting on Sensitive Issues in Small-Town Newspapers.” He can be reached and welcomes comments and questions at jim@pumarlo.com.