Apps and Audio News for the Growing Mobile Audience | 2 Case Studies

Mobile website traffic has been increasing since the introduction of the smartphone and now represents the majority of traffic to local news sites. Newspaper publishers must focus the design of their digital experience around mobile, both with responsive website templates and native apps, to best meet the needs of their readers. Similarly, with users constantly on the go, multimedia formats including audio are becoming the preferred method for readers to get their news and information.

Register for this FREE one-hour webinar on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at NOON ET/ 11:00 a.m. CT/ 10:00 a.m. MT/ 9:00 a.m. PT that will reveal how these publishers that are focusing on serving the growing mobile audience with native apps and audio content, both produced automatically as content is published to their WordPress website.

Panelists Include:

Tom Lappas, publisher, Henrico (Virginia) Citizen

Codi Mills, editor, The Cattle Business Weekly

Courtney Gebes, designer, The Cattle Business Weekly

Jared Murnin, general manager, Western Ag Reporter

Matthew Larson, president & CEO, Our-Hometown, Inc.

Moderated by: Mike Blinder, publisher, Editor and Publisher

Click here to register.