A new member is joining our NNA family, Lisa McGraw

NNA Industry Alert

Contact: lynne@nna.org



The National Newspaper Association's Executive Director Lynne Lance has announced a new public policy manager to succeed Tonda Rush, who managed the association's public policy and postal efforts for 30 years. Lisa McGraw, Michigan Press Association's longtime Public Affairs Manager and NNA Congressional Action Team member, will be taking over the NNA's lobbying efforts on January 1, 2024.

"I am happy to announce a new member is joining our NNA family," Lance said as introduction.

Lisa McGraw has served as Public Affairs Manager at the Michigan Press Association since 2003. She handles all matters related to public policy for Michigan’s newspapers including Freedom of Information, Open Meetings, Public Notice and tax/business issues.

In 2024, Rush will stay on — although behind the scenes — as legal counsel and consultant.

"It was with a mix of excitement and sorrow that I informed NNA’s Board of Directors this fall that the time for the next step in my retirement has come," Rush said in an email to NNA members last week. "NNA will engage a new public policy manager and continue next year with a new governance structure under NNA Chair John Galer, publisher of The Journal-News in Hillsboro, Illinois, and Public Policy Oversight Chair Brett Wesner, president of Wesner Publications, Cordell, Oklahoma, to oversee its lobbyists and coalitions."

Prior to working with MPA, McGraw held several positions in the Michigan State Senate, including Chief of Staff for a Senate office, director of strategic research for the Republican Caucus and Senate administrator.

"I’ve attended numerous summits and fly-ins to work with the Michigan Congressional Delegation to further important national issues including postal issues, tax issues and promoting open government," McGraw said.

McGraw is active in several organizations including Team in Training, The MPA Foundation and FAN of SE MI. She lives in the Metro Detroit area with her husband Rob and their precious doggos and loves being near her daughter Annie, son-in-law Jackson and their two children Ben and Amelia. In her spare time she loves traveling to the Low Country of South Carolina and spending time at the family’s cottage in Michigan’s Thumb.

Please join us in sending her a friendly welcome at lisa@nna.org!

