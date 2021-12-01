Voice Media Group announces sale of Houston Press

HOUSTON, Texas — Voice Media Group (VMG) announced Nov. 9 that it has reached an agreement to sell the Houston Press to a buyer that plans to continue the normal operations of the Houston Press for years to come.

Dirks, Van Essen & April, a media merger and acquisition firm based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, represented VMG in the transaction. Terms were not disclosed.

VMG, through its digital arm V Digital Services, will continue to service and support its digital agency customers in Houston.

As the digital marketing arm of VMG, VDS operates in more than 300 American cities and offers premier white-label solutions for a growing number of affiliated media entities and agencies. VDS specialists offer cutting-edge service in local and organic SEO, paid media, social media management, website development and both programmatic and pay-per-click advertising.

VMG is proud of its history in Houston and is excited to move forward serving its digital customers in the Bayou City.

Following the sale of the Houston Press, VMG will continue to operate the iconic local publications Denver Westword, Phoenix New Times, Miami New Times, the Dallas Observer and New Times Broward-Palm Beach.