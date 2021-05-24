Using Automation to Increase Revenue and Engagement

Protecting, Promoting and Enhancing Community Newspapers Since 1885
Silvercrest welcomes Gregory Cook, Certified Franchise Executive (CFE), as president & CEO. Cook joins Silvercrest as the incoming president & CEO, filling the shoes of Co-Founder William Rodriguez, CFE, who remains in an advisory capacity.
Using automated text-to-speech transcription tools, Audio Articles Podcast presents a turnkey opportunity for any newspaper on Our Hometown's WordPress Platform to launch a podcast and expand their brand into the audio space.
Our-Hometown has announced a special virtual conference on SEO for newspaper publishers set to take place on Thursday, February 18th at 1 p.m. ET/ 12 p.m. CT/ 11 a.m. MT/ 10 a.m. PT.