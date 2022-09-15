Understanding Periodicals VI: Proper Mail Preparation & Addressing

Registration is open for the sixth session in the Max Heath Postal Institute online training series, Understanding Periodicals. Join us on Zoom on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 4 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. CT/ 2 p.m. MT/ 1 p.m. PT.

As the U.S. Postal Service continues to automate verification of bulk mail, it is increasingly important that mailings are prepared according to the latest sorting rules and precisely match postage statements.

At minimum, that requires properly coded and sequenced addresses. In this session, we’ll go deep on addressing, bundling, sacks, trays and more. Join Brad Hill, Interlink’s CEO, to learn the right way to handle addressing and mail prep for an optimized newspaper mailing.

Testing for Silver Certification will follow this program.

