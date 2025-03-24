Supreme Court declines to hear case that would overturn Sullivan

This morning, The Supreme Court turned away casino mogul Steve Wynn’s bid for the court to consider overturning its 61-year-old precedent case, NY Times V. Sullivan, that protects journalists from libel lawsuits.

Read about it here: https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/5210452-supreme-court-steve-wynn-libel/

“Those of us that cherish the tenants of the First Amendment should be relieved that the protections of Sullivan are still in place for journalists,” NNA Chair Martha Diaz Aszkenazy, publisher of the San Fernando (California) Valley Sun, said.