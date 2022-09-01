Statement of ownership — file by Sept. 30

The publisher of each publication sending Periodicals Class Mail, including foreign publications accepted at Periodicals rates, must file Form 3526 before Oct. 1 of each year at the original entry post office or file online via Business Customer Gateway.

To view the form, log into your Business Customer Gateway. From the Welcome page, go to Mailing Services>Postal Wizard>Complete a Customer Service Form>Online Form 3526.

To set up a Business customer Gateway account, sign up at https://gateway.usps.com.

Download a fillable PDF PS 3526 here.

The National Newspaper Association also requests that all NNA member newspapers send a copy of their statement of ownership to: NNA, Lynne Lance, PO Box 13323, Pensacola, FL 32591-3323, or email lynne@nna.org.

The information provided on Form 3526 allows the U.S. Postal Service to determine whether the publication meets the standards of Periodicals mailing privileges. Newspapers with electronic subscriptions to claim will also use Form 3526x.

The required information also must appear in an issue of the publication whose primary mailed distribution is produced: