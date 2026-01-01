Special Sessions: Managing your mailing to maximize savings and delivery service
Jun 11, 2026
Join the Max Heath Postal Institute™ for its next training webinar on Thursday, June 11, at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT/1 p.m. MT/ 12 p.m. PT.
Faculty — NNA Postal Chair Matt Paxton, publisher, The News-Gazette of Lexington, Virginia; NNA Executive Director Lynne Lance, member, Members Technical Advisory Committee (MTAC); and Interlink CEO Brad Hill, member, MTAC — will focus on the two largest challenges in circulation: minimizing costs and maximizing service.
Free to NNA members; $100 for public. Register here.