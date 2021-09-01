S. 2434 Local Journalism Sustainability Act can be a ‘shot in the arm for local economies’

National Newspaper Association’s Congressional Action Team in August put its shoulder behind S. 2434, the Local Journalism Sustainability Act, promoting a tax credit for newspaper advertisers in addition to the bill’s authorization of tax credits for subscribers and newsroom salaries.

“This is a good bill that has a shot at enactment late in this 117th Congress session,” NNA Chair Brett Wesner, president of Wesner Publications, Cordell, Oklahoma, said. “We are emphasizing the advertisers’ tax credit because this is the provision that helps our entire communities the most. It can be a shot in the arm for local economies. That is what we need most right now.”