River City Newspapers acquiring Mohave Valley Daily News and other titles

LAKE HAVASU, Arizona — Lake Havasu City-based River City Newspapers is acquiring the Mohave Valley Daily News from Brehm Communications Inc. (BCI). The deal also includes three weekly newspapers — the Wickenburg Sun, Laughlin Times and Needles Desert Star — as well as the direct mailed product Clippin’ the River, the Laughlin Entertainer and the Booster Advertiser.

Dirks, Van Essen & April, a media merger and acquisition firm based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, is representing BCI in the transaction. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

In a separate transaction, River City Newspapers will also acquire the Kingman Miner and the Central Printing Facility in Golden Valley from Prescott-based Western News&Info Inc.

River City Newspapers currently publishes Today’s News-Herald, a daily newspaper serving Lake Havasu City; the Parker Pioneer, a weekly publication in La Paz County; and “Havasu: Arizona’s Coastal Life,” a quarterly lifestyle magazine. River City Newspapers is a partnership formed in 1995 between Western News&Info Inc. and Sierra Vista-based Wick Communications.

Francis Wick, president and CEO of Wick Communications, said the expansion of the company brings new opportunities for collaboration between editors, reporters and other employees of the affiliated newspapers.

“The addition of two operations stewarded by family companies into RCN speaks to the commitment our companies have in professional local journalism," Wick said.

Blake DeWitt, senior vice president of Western News&Info Inc., said the company is excited to offer expanded news, information and advertising coverage through the expansion into Bullhead City, Needles, Laughlin and Wickenburg.

“We’ve been longtime partners with Wick Communications and look forward to enhancing our partnership along with continuing our support of our employees and customers through our family-owned and operated entities,” DeWitt said. “We’re all about local news and advertising, and River City Newspapers will offer the best of both in every community we serve.”

Rich Macke, who was hired as president and publisher of RCN in December, will continue to lead the organization. Macke said the growth will allow for greater marketing opportunities for local businesses and expanded news coverage across Mohave County, the Tri-State Area and Wickenburg.

“Our goal is simple: to create and distribute the best local news content we can to the communities we serve through our print and digital publications, and help local businesses thrive by creating unique marketing opportunities to serve their needs,” Macke said.