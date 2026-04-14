Payway adds integrated PayPal support to streamline subscription payments

DANVERS, Massachusetts — Payway (formerly Edgil), a leading payment software company, today announced the addition of integrated PayPal support within its RESTful API, enabling merchants to offer PayPal as a payment option without requiring a separate system or workflow.

The new capability enables businesses, particularly those with recurring billing and subscription models, to seamlessly integrate and quickly adopt PayPal through Payway's existing API. Users can be directed straight to PayPal to complete their transactions, reducing checkout friction and improving conversion rates with a simple, one-click experience.

With this integration, PayPal transactions can now be processed, managed and reported alongside all other payment types within the Payway platform, providing a unified view of payment activity and simplifying operations. This expanded offering builds on Payway's existing payment capabilities, which already include Automated Clearing House (ACH), Apple Pay, Google Pay and digital wallets.

"Today's consumers expect flexibility in how they pay, and digital wallets like PayPal have become a critical part of that experience," said Daniel Nadeau, CEO, Payway. "By integrating PayPal directly into our platform, we're giving our customers a more streamlined way to offer additional payment options, reduce abandonment and manage all transactions within a single, consistent environment."

The integration is designed to follow the same implementation process as other alternative payment methods supported by Payway, minimizing complexity for developers and accelerating time to deployment. Merchants can leverage Payway's existing API framework to enable PayPal functionality without introducing additional integrations or operational overhead.

The integration does not introduce additional fees beyond standard transaction costs, while helping improve payment performance by giving customers more flexibility at checkout.

Key features of the PayPal integration include support for flexible payment scenarios such as one-time payments, trial periods and recurring billing, as well as customizable soft descriptors that allow merchants to tailor how transactions appear on customer statements.

The addition of PayPal also addresses a growing demand among subscription-based businesses to support preferred payment methods, helping to increase customer acquisition and retention while reducing payment-related friction.

Unlike many standalone PayPal implementations, Payway's integrated approach allows businesses to consolidate payment processing into a single system, eliminating the need to manage multiple platforms and reducing overall complexity. Merchants benefit from improved visibility, simplified reconciliation and more efficient payment operations.

The new capability is available to Payway customers immediately and reflects the company's ongoing commitment to expanding payment flexibility while maintaining a secure, scalable and easy-to-use platform.

For more information about the new offering, please visit Payway at www.payway.com

ABOUT PAYWAY

Payway is a leading payment software company specializing in secure and efficient payment processing solutions for businesses that depend on recurring payments. With over 40 years of experience, Payway continues to innovate, helping businesses optimize their payment processing operations with cutting-edge technology and unparalleled customer support. For more information on Payway's latest updates and how they can benefit your business, visit www.payway.com