NNA applauds introduction of Schatz resolution recognizing importance of local news

U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) led a group of 14 senators in introducing a resolution designating April 2023 as “Preserving and Protecting Local News Month.” The resolution recognizes local news as a public good that serves an essential function in the democracy of the United States.

“People across the country rely on local news to stay informed, fight disinformation and strengthen their communities,” Senator Schatz said. “As the industry continues to face newsroom closures and budget cuts, it’s critical that we support and recognize the irreplaceable public service local news provides.”

The resolution has been endorsed by NNA, along with a large group of other media organizations, and applauds Sen. Schatz and the other cosponsors of the resolution for recognizing the importance of local news.

Schatz has also led efforts in the Senate to strengthen local news, previously introducing the Future of Local News Act, legislation that would create a committee to study the state of local journalism and offer recommendations to Congress on the actions it can take to best support local news organizations.