Newspaper Association Managers (NAM) directors toast Heath

Max Heath, 75, died Wednesday, July 29, 2021. Heath was a native of Campbellsville, Kentucky, and the son of the late Harry Heath, a Kentucky newspaperman, and Virginia Allen Heath. His brother, Harold Heath, preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife, the former Ruth Ann Sullivan, also of Campbellsville, son Jason of Louisville and nephews Ricky Heath of Chicago and Chad Heath of Greensburg.

