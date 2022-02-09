Max Heath Postal Institute™: Understanding Periodicals
Feb 9, 2022
Max Heath Postal Institute™ presents Understanding Periodicals, an overview of the key rules and regs for newspapers.
Presented by the MHPI faculty on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 4 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. CT/ 2 p.m. MT/ 1 p.m. PT.
WHO SHOULD ATTEND?
- Publishers
- Printers
- Circulation managers
- Anyone who handles newspaper mail
Also introducing Newspaper Mail School, a certification opportunity for newspaper people who want to become proficient in dealing with USPS. Understanding Periodicals is the first course for students in the Newspaper Mail school. Interested? Sign on to the webinar to learn how to enroll and receive credit toward a Periodicals certification from NNAF.
Register here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/understanding_periodicals