Legacy.com® to Acquire Adpay® from Ancestry®

CHICAGO, Illinois – Legacy.com and Ancestry today announced they have reached a definitive agreement for the sale of Ancestry subsidiary Adpay to Legacy.com.

Adpay is best known for its Memoriams™ platform, which enables funeral homes to conveniently publish obituaries in newspapers nationwide. Memoriams will complement Legacy.com’s industry-leading iPublish Media Solutions, which it acquired in late 2019.

“We are grateful for Ancestry’s stewardship of the Adpay business,” said Stopher Bartol, Legacy.com’s Founder and CEO. “And we are thrilled to partner with the Adpay team to build on our shared mission of helping funeral homes and consumers publish obituaries in local newspapers everywhere, in every format.”

“Adpay has grown newspaper obituary submissions through its national network model over the past several years, and we look forward to Legacy continuing that momentum, which serves both newspaper publishers and family history researchers,” said Howard Hochhauser, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Ancestry. “As the global leader in family history, Ancestry deeply understands the value newspapers provide to help our customers discover their own family stories.”

“We are fortunate to have owners like Ancestry, and now Legacy, who support our mission to make the publication of newspaper obituaries more accessible to all,” said Mike Heene, Adpay’s Founder and General Manager. “Together with iPublish Solutions, we are confident that we can further elevate the value Legacy brings to its partners and the category overall.”



ABOUT LEGACY.COM

Legacy.com is the global leader in digital obituaries, serving 40 million users each month. We partner with thousands of local news providers and funeral homes in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the U.K., delivering innovative memorialization solutions that help families everywhere honor and remember their loved ones. Legacy’s partners benefit from unparalleled scale and expertise, innovative e-commerce services, and award-winning customer support. Legacy is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Visit sales.legacy.com for more information.

ABOUT ADPAY

For nearly 20 years, Adpay has been a leading provider of patented digital, print, and mobile solutions for media companies. Through its comprehensive product suite, Adpay provides its partners a competitive edge to attract and retain customers placing obituary notices and classified advertisements. Its Memoriams platform serves thousands of funeral homes annually, providing them the unique ability to place obituaries in multiple newspaper markets simultaneously with ease.

ABOUT ANCESTRY

Ancestry, the global leader in family history and consumer genomics, empowers journeys of personal discovery to enrich lives. With its unparalleled collection of 27 billion records and over 18 million people in our growing AncestryDNA® network, customers can discover their family story and gain a new level of understanding about their lives. For over 30 years, Ancestry built trusted relationships with millions of people who have chosen it as the platform for discovering, preserving and sharing the most important information about themselves and their families.