Learn to accelerate 2023 sections revenue

Discover what special section titles and ideas are performing best for publications across North America, and how you can plan, promote and execute your own seamless and profitable sections targeting key categories using Metro’s Themed Special Sections (TSS) program.

Here’s what this live webinar - Thursday, Oct. 20, 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT/11 a.m. MT/10 a.m. PT - will cover:

Using fully templated, ready-to-present-and-run special sections – available in 37 titles featuring unbranded copyright-free content with ad spots in place – to minimize production time and maximize ad revenue

What’s new for 2023 – fresh themes, bonus mini sections, magazine and tabloid sizes for every title, multiple cover designs, and more – so you can choose the best options for your market

How to optimize sales for every section with personalized spec ads, directories and local program ideas from your Metro Creative Library

Tips for successfully marketing your special sections

Hosted By:

Jackie Ulloa - Client Services Specialist

Darrell Davis - Vice President of Creative Services

Laura Koch - Senior Graphic Designer

We’ll also show you how to cultivate digital sections revenue with ready-to-use Themed Websites & Online Directories to match every print title for a coordinated, interactive print and digital program that captures every sales opportunity.

Register here. Can’t attend? Reserve a spot anyway to receive a recording after the webinar!

Click here to view Metro's webinar archive.