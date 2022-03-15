Just in time for Spring, Bluefin Technology Partners adds new features for pumping up Yard/Garage Sales category

ANDOVER, Massachusetts — Bluefin Technology Partners LLC, a leading provider of print and digital advertising solutions, has launched new features in their industry-leading digital classifieds solutions with Bluefin Marketplace and Bluefin Place Ad for event-type categories such as Yard/Garage Sales integrated with online mapping tools.

Advertisers can now make their event listing standout by having their location on a digital map on the publisher’s classified site, from which readers can create easy driving directions. For self-service advertisers, the new place ad form, or widget, captures all the information to drop a “pin” on the event map location, and automatically format the ad description for both the print and online listings.

“We are always trying to find new ways to help our publishing partners empower their advertisers and engage readers by providing new functionality to our Bluefin community advertising solutions”, said Rich Grover, CTO and Founder of Bluefin Technology Partners. “Our enhanced events-driven category approach with mapping integration is generating more advertising revenue while creating a positive user environment. The feedback from our publishers has been very positive.”

The new release is now available to all Bluefin Technology Partners newspaper clients. Grover expects to have all publisher sites upgraded by the end of March. For more information, contact Steve Rosenfeld, General Partner, steve@getbluefin.com or phone at (508) 254-1927.

ABOUT BLUEFIN TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS LLC

Founded in January of 2005 by senior executives servicing the technology needs of media companies in the US and internationally, Bluefin Technology Partners is an innovative solutions provider to the newspaper publishing industry. Their flagship offerings, Bluefin Place Ad and Bluefin Marketplace – incorporate powerful features in a single platform to create the best ecommerce portal available for local advertisers and readers.