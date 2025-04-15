CWC Software transitions all clients to Pelcro

After 35 years of providing fulfillment and subscription services to magazines, newspapers, associations, journals and more, CWC Software is sunsetting its business at the end of 2025. In order to ensure their clients’ success, they elected to have Pelcro be the new platform for all of their clients out of all available print and digital subscription management software solutions on the market.

"As we sunset QuickFill after over 35 years of subscription fulfillment, CWC is lucky to have found Pelcro as a new home for our customers," CWC Software Inc. Vice President Isaac Chartoff said. "Pelcro is a modern, flexible, one-stop-shop that will allow them to continue to grow their existing business and explore new opportunities for years to come."

Over the last 3 months, Pelcro and CWC software have been working closely to ensure that all CWC clients are provided with a smooth transition and that they do not experience any interruptions to their business. This includes providing price matching to all CWC Software customers and training on all the new features that come with their transition to the Pelcro platform to increase their subscriptions and decrease their churn.

“We are honored to be trusted by CWC Software and excited by the opportunity to empower their incredibly talented clients with the tools they need to usher in a new era of streamlined subscription fulfillment and content monetization,” Pelcro Inc. Co-founder Andrew Morris said.

The transition from CWC Software to Pelcro is only just the start. CWC clients moving to Pelcro will benefit from the ability to create engaging user experiences that convert, introduce more renewal automation, create new dynamic paywalls, and much more.

Want to learn more about how Pelcro can empower your company's fulfillment and subscription operations? Schedule a call here.