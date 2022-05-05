Covering Elections

Joins us on Zoom on Thursday, May 5 (4ET/3CT/2MT/1PT), and Thursday, May 19 (3ET/2CT/1MT/12PT), for NNAF's journalism training on covering elections, led by Al Cross and Jim Pumarlo.

Al Cross edited and managed rural newspapers in Kentucky before covering politics for the Louisville Courier Journal for more than two decades and serving as president of the Society of Professional Journalists in 2001-02. He is the extension journalism professor at the University of Kentucky and director of its Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, which helps rural journalists define the public agenda in their communities through strong reporting and commentary and publishes The Rural Blog, a daily digest of events, trends, issues, ideas and journalism from and about rural America, at http://irjci.blogspot.com.

Jim Pumarlo knows that energized newspapers are at the foundation of energized communities. As a newsroom trainer, he understands the need for solid news content whether delivered in print or digital formats. He worked 27 years at daily newspapers in International Falls and Red Wing, Minnesota, the last 21 as editor at Red Wing. He then served 16 years as director of communications and media relations at the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, the state’s largest business advocacy organization. He is author of three books: “Bad News and Good Judgment: A Guide to Reporting on Sensitive Issues in a Small-Town Newspaper”; “Votes and Quotes: A Guide to Outstanding Election Campaign Coverage”; “Journalism Primer: A Guide to Community News Coverage for Beginning Journalists.”

See programs linked below. The archives will be available to NNA members following the live program.