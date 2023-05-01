Chip Rowe of Highlands Current in New York wins Better Newspaper Contest Early Bird contest, awarded full convention registration in Washington, D.C!

PENSACOLA, Florida — The National Newspaper Association Foundation annually awards the best in community journalism across the country with its Better Newspaper Contest; these are the results of a contest within a contest ... before the contest begins.

The NNAF awards one early bird who enters the Better Newspaper Contest by March 31, 2023; the overall deadline was April 30, 2023. The winner receives a full registration to the Annual Convention & Trade Show, Sept. 28-30, 2023.

This year's event in Washington, D.C., is a combination of the spring's Congressional Action Team Summit and the annual fall event. The Omni Shoreham DC in Washington, D.C., is the host hotel.

Entrants had until midnight on March 31 to submit at least one entry. On Monday, April 3, NNA Executive Director Lynne Lance announced all the entrants and drew a winner.

Watch a recording here to hear entrants and see Chip Rowe, managing editor, The Highlands Current of Cold Spring, New York, picked as the winner.

Keep updated with information about the convention — sponsors, sessions added to the agenda, etc. — at https://www.nnafoundation.org/convention.

P.S. newspapers have one more chance to win a free registration to convention - nominate yourself by July 18!