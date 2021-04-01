Through the viewfinder — Second Quarter 2021

Winning photographs in the Second Quarter 2021 Pub Aux Photo contest captured big storms — both the weather kind and the strong competition kind.

TOP TO BOTTOM

Anthony Wahl of the Janesville (Wisconsin) Gazette, took first place in the Features category for the striking capture of friends competing as a storm begins.

James Smith of the Centralia (Missouri) Fireside Guard captured first place Sports photo for this perfectly-timed shot of athletes vying for top position.

Gina Langston of the Greenfield (Missouri) Vedette captured first place in the News category for this emotional shot post-storm.

The first-place winners in each category receive personalized coffee mugs featuring a winning photo or a print of their photo.

