S 1720 attracts strong roster of bipartisan support

In June, NNA awaited action on the Postal Service Reform Act, filed as HR 3076 and S 1720.

In the House, next action is needed by the House Ways and Means Committee, which must approve the use of paid-in Medicare benefits to lower USPS’ retiree benefit costs.

In the Senate, the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee has not yet scheduled a hearing. But the Senate bill has attracted a strong roster of bipartisan support. Joining original sponsors, Sens. Gary Peters, D-Michigan, and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, are other key senators: Tom Carper (D-Delaware), Richard Burr (R-North Carolina), Maggie Hassan (D-New Hampshire), Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Arizona), Shelley Capito (R-West Virginia), Jacky Rosen (D-Nevada), Steve Daines (R-Montana), Alex Padilla (D-California), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Ron Wyden (D-Oregon), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia), Josh Hawley (R-Missouri), Brian Schatz (D-HI), Roy Blunt (R-Missouri), Tina Smith (D-Minnesota) and Mike Rounds (R-South Dakota)