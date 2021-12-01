North Coast Journal Inc. acquires Ferndale (California) Enterprise

North Coast Journal Inc. has acquired the Ferndale Enterprise, The Times-Standard in Eureka reports (https://bit.ly/3wh4mYa).

Terms were not disclosed. The sale was effective Oct. 1.

“After putting to bed more than 1,300 consecutive issues, it’s time I take a break,” said Caroline Titus, the Ferndale paper's award-winning editor and publisher. “I couldn’t be happier that such a reputable and prestigious publication has purchased Ferndale’s history book and the oldest business in town. It just feels so right.”

Thadeus Greenson, the North Coast Journal's editor, will oversee news operations for The Enterprise. Titus told CNPA that she plans to take some time off and then decide which beats to cover as a contributing editor after her long role as the do-it-all "publitor."

Titus was named editor of The Enterprise in 1995 and bought the newspaper in 1998, The Enterprise's news report said. She and the paper collected more than 35 state and national awards during her tenure.

“As a lifelong resident of the Eel River Valley, I’m honored to be trusted with this amazing piece of Humboldt County history,” said Melissa Sanderson, who purchased North Coast Journal Inc. from its longtime owners in April. “I can’t thank Caroline enough for her 26 years of dedicated work and keeping this important First Amendment publication alive and thriving for our community."