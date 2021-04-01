NNA and NNA Foundation launch combined website

With the National Newspaper Association and the NNA Foundation’s recent transfer of programs, NNA.org has morphed into a combined website with NNAF.

Both NNA.org and NNAFoundation.org feature a combined logo — recently designed by Tabitha Schoenwald of Waltner Media + Studios/Freeman (South Dakota) Courier — and are linked through the menu bar.

A user only has to create one login to access both NNA’s public policy documents and webinars and NNAF’s Publishers’ Auxiliary archives. NNA members who do not have a member login should contact Kate Richardson at

kate@nna.org or (217) 820-0212.

Simply login (save your login for easiest access and be sure to login first thing so you can access all pages), then navigate through the site via the menu bar or search bar in the top corner (or bottom of page if viewing from mobile).

If someone uses an old link for NNA.org, the page should still populate.

At the end of 2020, the NNA Foundation began to take over all programming efforts — with the exclusion of public policy — to take effective January 2021. This includes the trade newspaper established in 1865, Publishers’ Auxiliary, the Better Newspaper Contest, the Great Idea Exchange and convention.

NNA launched an updated website revamped by Buildable, formerly LVSYS, in March 2020.

The Buildable team — front-end designer Kathy Sweeney, WordPress developer Guy Neill and database engineer Jacob Olson — reorganized the pages based on the transfer and redesigned the pages based on new logos and correlating color schemes.

For the month of February, NNA.org/NNAFoundation.org had 14,049 pageviews from 5,649 visitors.