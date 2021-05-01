Mary Lou Jones Webb, 1938–2021

Funeral services for Mary Lou Webb, 82, of Bude, Mississippi, were held at Feb. 23, 2021, at Midway Cemetery in Meadville, Mississippi, with the Rev. Marvin Howard and the Rev. Rickey O’Quinn officiating.

Visitation was held from noon until the time of service at Franklin Funeral Home in Meadville.

Webb passed from this life on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 at her residence in Bude.

She was born to Hiram Louis Jones and Iona Lee May Jones in Simpson County on July 1, 1938. She arrived three months early, weighing a mere two pounds, and overcame many physical conditions as a young child to thrive in high school, earning the title of salutatorian of her graduating class.

Webb began her career in journalism as editor of her high school newspaper and also worked for the Magee Courier. Her love of writing and receipt of several scholarships led her to the University of Southern Mississippi, where she met the love of her life, David Webb, while they both worked on the campus newspaper, The Student Printz.

The couple married and bought The Franklin Advocate during the same week in March 1962.

They also bought The Wilk-Amite Record, and, in later years, had a travel agency, Webb Travel.

She also served as managing editor of The Tylertown Times while editor Paul Pittman was called to active duty with the Navy. She moved permanently to Franklin County in October 1962.

In addition to having a career and being a wife and mother of two, Mary Lou served in many offices of the Mississippi Press Women and National Federation of Press Women, including president of both organizations.

She was president of the Franklin County Federated Woman’s Club for two years, president of the Band Boosters Club, and was very active in leading civic events such as Franklin County’s Great Day, Christmas Parade and Luncheon, and helping other civic leaders in the development of Okhissa Lake.

Nine years ago, Mary Lou retired and lived in an assisted living home until recently, when she moved back to Franklin County to her home spot in Bude. She was quoted in an interview years ago as saying, “Franklin County has been very good to our family. We travel to many places around the world, but we haven’t found any better places or people.”

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband; and four infant brothers and sisters.

Survivors are her daughters, Marsha Lee Webb of McCall Creek and Heather Webb Jacobs and husband, Blair Jacobs, of Great Falls, Virginia; and three granddaughters, Peyton Elyse Jacobs, 24, of Arlington, Virginia, Ainsley Louise Jacobs, 21, and Macey Lee Jacobs, 17, both of Great Falls, Virginia.

Also grieving is adopted family member Will Woods.

She is also survived by sister-in-law Sandra Reed and her husband, Bob, of Glen Rose, Texas, and brother-in-law Walter and Vickie Webb of Holly Springs.

Pallbearers were George Collins, Roger Dunn, Bobby Moak, James Newman, Barry Tyson and D.D. Reed.

Honorary pallbearers were Pete Cuadrado, James Gahorgan, Bob Hakenhof, Vance Woodcock and Bill Halford.

The family is grateful for the care given to their loved one by St. Luke Hospice and by her sitters, who became like family to her. Carolyn Pack, Toni Hardy, Lori Moore, Shonda Banks, Shanta Datson and Lenore Dixon all affectionately called her their Lulu and treated her with much love and care.

The family is also most appreciative of Tondra Banks and Cashea Coach, who recently took excellent care of their loved one.

The family requests those wishing to create a lasting memory in Mary Lou’s honor make donations to the Brookhaven Animal Rescue League at P.O. Box 3477, Brookhaven, MS 39603; or to Bude Community Foundation, a 501c3 organization whose mission it is to promote and enhance the community of Bude by the cleanup of blighted properties and the development of town parks and land to provide educational opportunities for all community members.

Donations should be mailed to Bude Community Foundation, Attention: Cassandra Hauer at the Bank of Franklin, P.O. Box 606, Meadville, MS 39653.

Donations can also be made to Midway Cemetery, Attention: Sandy Hester, P.O. Box 606, Meadville, MS 39653.

Online condolences can be shared at www.franklinfh.com.

Franklin Funeral Home of Meadville was in charge of arrangements.