iPublish Media Solutions partners with Military Times to build classified and digital marketplace platform

iPublish Media Solutions recently partnered with the Military Times of Vienna, Virginia, to build out a classified and digital marketplace platform to support military-family-owned businesses and services.

“iPublish Media Solutions is honored to help service members and their families connect and grow their businesses," Brian Gorman, chief revenue officer of iPublish Media Solutions, said. "We are grateful for all of their efforts on behalf of our nation.”

The advertising will be free for military families to connect and support one-another.

Additionally, iPublish Media Solutions joins parent company Legacy.com to provide order intake and display for obituaries for veterans — again, at no charge.