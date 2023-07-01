Community newspapers to convene in Nebraska in 2024

Save the date! Community newspaper publishers, editors and managers will hit Omaha, Nebraska, in September 2024!

The National Newspaper Association Foundation's 138th Annual Convention & Trade Show — scheduled for September, 26–28, 2024 — will be headquartered at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Omaha Downtown/ Old Market, located at 555 S 10th St, Omaha, NE 68102.

In the 19th Century, Omaha was a bustling railroad town, and the Old Market area was the epicenter. Today, it is bustling with many independently owned businesses. Visit oldmarket.com to view suggested things to do and places to visit.

For information on this year's event, visit nnafoundation.org/convention