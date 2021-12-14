CEO Michael Wombacher presents POLAR Mohr Award

The managing director of the cutting machine manufacturer POLAR Mohr named TraffiC Print Online Solutions as the best customer and sales team of the year at Druck & Medien Awards in Berlin.

"It is always a great pleasure to get to know professional and innovative companies and to reward them for their achievements," says Michael Wombacher, CEO of the cutting machine manufacturer from Hofheim.

The company TraffiC Print Online Solutions GmbH from Braunschweig won over the jury, and Wombacher personally presented the award during the gala.